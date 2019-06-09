Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She and Husband Brad Falchuk Don't Live Together Yet

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got married last September, but there is no major relationship step they have not yet taken: Officially living together.

The U.K.'s Sunday Times reported that the Oscar winner and Goop founder and the American Horror Story and Glee co-creator don't live together full time. The outlet said that he sleeps at his own house when his children, Brody and Isabella, stay over and then spends four nights at Paltrow's home.

"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," Paltrow, a mother of two herself, told the Sunday Times, giggling.