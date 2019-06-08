Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Mom on Stage for Beautiful Duet

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme is a singing star!

During her concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday, the pop singer and actress brought onstage the 11-year-old girl, wearing a matching red outfit, to join her in singing the end of her single "Limitless." Emme appears in the music video for the song, which is featured in her mother's film Second Act.

The two shared an impromptu hug in the middle of the performance, and J.Lo became emotional, E! News has learned.

"I can't take it! #Emme #Limitless#ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty," Lopez wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of the two performing onstage together.