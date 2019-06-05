Drew Barrymore Reveals the Treatment That Was a Total ''Game-Changer'' For Losing Weight

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Jun. 5, 2019 7:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When it comes to losing weight, Drew Barrymore isn't afraid to admit she's struggled with it. We feel you, girl!

Chatting with E! News about her new partnership with Emsculpt, the Santa Clarita Diet actress talks well... her diet and how the body-contouring treatment was a total "game-changer" for her. Especially after having two daughters, Olive and Frankie Barrymore Kopelman.

"My problem was that no matter how hard I dieted or exercised, after having two kids—and my genetic predisposition— I was never losing weight," she shared. "I was always getting injured, so this, for me, was a game-changer."

She continued, "I've been able to build my core with Emsculpt, and it's completely changing my life. I can workout more [and] that just makes me feel mentally better and physically better."

So how does it all work? In short, it's a non-invasive treatment that builds muscle. And according to Drew, the "magnetic field" machine feels like "doing 20,000 crunches in 30 mins."

Watch

Drew Barrymore Showcases 25-Pound Weight Loss

While Emsculpt sounds like a dream, the Flower Beauty founder knows eating healthy and exercising regularly are also key.

"You do have to maintain a workout routine, it's not a magic wand," she said, adding, "[I] wish I could eat pasta for three meals a day, and wash it down with wine."

Drew Barrymore

Rachel Luna/Getty Images

She confessed there was a time when she put her children, work and everything in-between first. But now, she's more than ready to focus on her health. "I want to shift that," the 44-year-old actress said. "I want my health to be a priority."

For her, it's all about finding the right balance of feeling good and looking good. "I'm just trying to have a life that makes sense... [I] don't want to feel an aesthetic, [I] want to feel good and confident."

And just because Drew is single and ready to mingle with that sculpted bod of hers, she revealed she absolutely hates dating apps. "I tried a dating app for like five minutes, and I hated it so much. I can't even express on public television the feelings it gave me, but they weren't positive, and I didn't like it at all."

To learn more about the beauty mogul's dating life and the treatment she swears by, watch our interview with Barrymore above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Drew Barrymore , Interviews , Celebrities , , Weight Loss , Fitness , Diet And Fitness , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Little Big Town, CMT Awards Press

CMT Music Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Black Mirror, Miley Cyrus

6 Fun Facts About Miley Cyrus' Episode of Black Mirror

Carrie Underwood, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Best Dressed at the 2019 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Sarah Hyland and More

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Inside Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Festive Bachelor and Bachelorette Party in Miami

Cassadee Pope, 2019 CMT Music Awards

Riskiest Red Carpet Looks at the 2019 CMT Awards: Cassadee Pope, RaeLynn & More

Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

Lisa Vanderpump Skips Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 Reunion

Marcia Cross

How Marcia Cross Discovered Her Anal Cancer Was Linked to Husband's Throat Cancer

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.