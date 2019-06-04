Elsa Pataky Just Wants Husband Chris Hemsworth to Put On a Shirt—Yes, Really

In this world, nothing is certain except for death, taxes and Chris Hemsworth going shirtless.

And while fans were robbed of his chiseled chest in last month's Avengers: Endgame—we still love you, Fat Thor!—the Aussie will return to his top ditching ways in the upcoming flick Down Under Cover, which also stars Tiffany Haddish."It's an action, comedy, heist kind of vibe," Hemsworth said today during an interview on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "There's some male stripping going on...always healthy."

That is, unless you ask his wife Elsa Pataky. While we're all grabbing the popcorn, waiting for more, his longtime love is likely rolling her eyes. "She's just sick of it. She's just like, ‘Put your clothes on,'" the Men In Black actor added with a laugh. "It's not nearly as exciting for her at all." (Safe to say she's alone on that one.)