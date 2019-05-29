5 Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Needed

by Katherine Riley | Wed., May. 29, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Needed

Getty Images; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summer is coming. And we all tend to wear less as the weather heats up. But fun in the sun comes with a whole set of fashion faux pas possibilities. 

By now, we all know about fashion tape and bra-strap wranglers. But there are more fashion fixes we've found. As temperatures heat up, we've come to rely on some of these solutions to summer style's more embarrassing predicaments.

So don't be shy, take a look. Your sartorial secrets are safe with us!

E-Comm: Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Need

Dress Downs Garment Weights

The walkway to our office is pretty much a wind tunnel, so women holding down their skirts attempting to avoid their own Marilyn Monroe moment is a common sight here. We're guessing you've run into this sitch too. These dress weights are reusable, discreet and safe on all materials.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

E-Comm: Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Need

Bra Liners

It's not the most pleasant summer-fashion topic, but when it comes to underwire bra rash and chafing, the struggle is real. These cotton and bamboo bra liners are soft and silky to the touch while being tough on sweat, wicking moisture away from the skin to prevent discomfort.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Amazon

E-Comm: Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Need

The Ultimate Nipple Covers

On the flip side, who wants to wear a bra if you don't have to? These reusable adhesive nipple covers will hold up your girls, dim your headlights, and come in a variety of skin tones.

SHOP NOW: $25 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Need

Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands

Who knew chub rub could be so sexy? Bandelettes' patented thigh-band design is available various styles, six sizes, and more than 10 colors.

SHOP NOW: $12-$19 at Amazon

E-Comm: Fashion Fixes You Never Knew You Need

Underarm Sweat Pads

We saved the worst? most embarrassing? best for last. Let's face it, whether you perspire or just glow, we all sweat. These adhesive underarm pads block the dreaded pit stains and come in a pack of 80.

SHOP NOW: $16 at Amazon

