JWoww and Boyfriend Zack Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple on Las Vegas Date Night

Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello are "red carpet official."

The 34-year-old Jersey Shore star and her new boyfriend, a 24-year-old New York wrestler, stepped out for an epic date night in Las Vegas on Saturday over Memorial Day Weekend.

They hit up the Sugar Factory American Brasserie at Paris Las Vegas with a group of friends, and later attended the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Double or Nothing event, dined at the Hakkasan Restaurant and then hit up a party with DJ Tiësto at the Hakkasan Night Club at MGM Grand.

They were all smiles as they arrived together at the bash and posed for photos on the blue carpet. JWoww wore a beige sparkling crop top and matching skirt, covered by a long royal blue cardigan, while her date wore a black suit. They partied at a VIP section, and also took pics with fans, for almost two hours before heading out around 2 a.m.