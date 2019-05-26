Joanna Krupa Is Pregnant With Her First Child

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 26, 2019 8:48 AM

Joanna Krupa, Pregnancy Test

Instagram / Joanna Krupa

Joanna Krupa is going to be a mom.

The 40-year-old Real Housewives of Miami alum and model announced on Instagram on Saturday, via a photo of her holding a positive home pregnancy test, that she is pregnant with her and husband Douglas Nunes' first child.

"Hi Guys! Just wanted to share this amazing news with everyone," she wrote. "Hubby @nunes451 and I are beyond excited about this new chapter in our life and can't wait to meet this little [angel emoji]."

"Well it's about time!" Nunes commented. That took a lot of work!"

Joanna Krupa Plays the Game Dog Toy or Sex Toy

Krupa and Nunes, co-founder entertainment company 451 Media Group, had wed in the city of Krakow in her native Poland last August.

The two had gotten engaged last May, eight months after Krupa finalized her divorce from nightclub owner and businessman Romain Zago.

