Mel B Addresses Sound Issues That Plagued Spice Girls' Reunion Tour Opener

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 25, 2019 9:38 AM
The Spice Girls reunion tour experienced its first major hiccup on its very first day.
Returning band mates Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell Horner and Mel C took to the stage at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland on Friday, performing for about 70,000 people at what marked the '90s girl group's first show in seven years. But many fans took to Twitter to complain about the sound. Mel B was just as bummed about it.
"Hey guys. Thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin. We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better...Pfft," Mel B said, lying in bed, in an Instagram Story video posted on Friday night.
Fifth Spice Girl Victoria Beckham did not join her band mates in Dublin and is not expected to perform with them on their 13-date reunion tour. She did, however, wish them luck with a sweet Instagram post.
Splash News
The group is set to perform next in Cardiff, Wales on Monday. As of now, the band is only performing in the U.K. and Ireland and their last show will take place in London on June 15.
