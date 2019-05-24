Princess Charlotte to Join Big Brother Prince George at School This Fall

Prince George will have a new—but familiar—classmate when he starts school this fall.

Princess Charlotte will join her big brother at Thomas's Battersea in London this September. Kensington Palace announced the news on Friday.

"We are delighted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea," the school's headmaster, Simon O'Malley, said. "We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."

Both siblings will likely attend the organization's Lower School, which is for students between the ages of 4 and 7 years old. Thomas's Battersea offers a wide range of classes in its curriculum—from math and science to music and French.

This will be the first time the dynamic duo has attended the same school. While Charlotte attends Willcocks Nursery School in London, George was a pupil at Westacre Montessori School Nursery in East Walton, which was closer to Prince William and Kate Middleton's Norfolk home.