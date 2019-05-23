Jennifer Hudson Slays Iconic The Jeffersons Theme Song for Live in Front of a Studio Audience

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 23, 2019 6:09 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Hudson, Live in Front of a Studio Audience

ABC

Jennifer Hudson did that. That being she somehow made The Jeffersons theme song, one of the most iconic TV theme songs, better.

The Grammy and Oscar winner was tapped by ABC to perform the song ahead of their staging of The Jeffersons' pilot episode as part of the special Live in Front of a Studio Audience.

Hudson brought the house down. Effortlessly. See it below.

Hudson was all over Instagram with posts from behind the scenes of the special. She snapped pictures with Jackée Harry, Jamie Foxx, Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, executive producer Jimmy Kimmel and more. In one post, Hudson said, "Hands down this was by far the funniest thing I've done in my career!!! We finally got a piece of the pie!!!!"

Watch

How Jennifer Hudson's Mariah Carey Tease Backfired on IG

The special, which was hosted by Kimmel and All in the Family and The Jeffersons creator Norman Lear, featured A-list stars recreating classic episodes of the beloved sitcoms.

"They have said over and over again that these two shows were meant for the '70s and would not work today. We disagree with them and are here to prove, with two great casts depicting All in the Family and The Jeffersons. the timelessness of human nature. I cannot wait to see what these glorious performers make in our time of these indelible characters, and I couldn't be more grateful for Jimmy Kimmel, Sony and ABC for their collective willingness to conceive and pursue this never-been-done-before event," Lear said in a statement when the show was announced.

The cast also included Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, Ike Barinhotlz, the original Florence from The Jeffersons Marla Gibbs, Anthony Anderson, Amber Stevens West, Sean Hayes and more.

And in case you were wondering if it really was live, see some reactions when Foxx messed up a line right here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jennifer Hudson , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kathryn Dennis, Whitney Sudler-Smith

Kathryn Dennis Addresses Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup Rumors on Southern Charm

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience, Jamie Fox, Marisa Tomei, Wanda Sykes

Jamie Foxx Hilariously Flubs a Scene During Live In Front of a Studio Audience

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

PLL: The Perfectionists Season 1 Finale Flips the Show On Its Head

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

PLL: The Perfectionists Is Putting Alison On a New Journey For Now, But Emison Might Not Be Over

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us Season 4 Will Be Restarts For Everybody

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

It's a Reality TV Junkie's Dream Come True: BravoCon Is Happening

The Voice

John Legend Promises The Voice Winner Maelyn Jarmon a Hang Session With His Family

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.