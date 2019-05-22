Denise Richards Once Let Charlie Sheen Bring a Hooker to Thanksgiving Dinner

Robin Marchant/FilmMagic, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Annabel's
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 22, 2019 8:11 AM
Denise Richards shares some pretty interesting memories with Charlie Sheen.
During Tuesday's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star recalled the time her ex brought a hooker to their Thanksgiving dinner a few years ago.
The story came up after the actress joked to her ex-boyfriend and former Starship Troopers co-star Patrick Muldoon that her former spouse had aged her "terribly." According to the reality star, Sheen seemed nervous to tell her his dinner date was in the driveway. But once he did, Richards agreed to set an extra plate.
"Even a hooker deserves to have Thanksgiving dinner," she said during a confessional.
Richards filed for divorce from Sheen in 2005. Despite their public and dramatic split, fans shouldn't be surprised the Bravolebrity still spent the holiday with her ex. After all, the two co-parent two daughters together, Sam and Lola. In fact, fans watched Sam call Sheen after Richards said she couldn't date until she was 16.
Richards even invited Sheen to her wedding when she married Aaron Phypers in September. She also talked to her ex before joining the Real Housewives franchise.
"I did talk to him about it because as an actor in this business, I respect his opinion too," she told Bruce Bozzi on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "So I said, 'What do you think?' and he said, 'I think it could be really cool.'"
However, even though their marriage is over, the drama can still live on. In August, the former Two and a Half Men star filed court documents to modify his child support payments to both Richards and his other ex Brooke Mueller, arguing he had been "unable to find steady work" and that he had been "blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry."
Earlier this season, fans also saw Richards tear up as she reflected on her daughters growing up.
"I just feel like I f--ed up a lot with their dad," she said in an episode earlier this month. "I don't want them to look back on their childhood and just remember [fights]."
She later admitted her "girls have been through a lot."
"How I chose to relate to the dysfunction that was going on with their father was to hide it from the kids," she said during a later confessional. "I don't know if I did a disservice or not."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
