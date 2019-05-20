Lee Harding and Jack Vidgen Are Both on The Voice 2019 (and Look Completely Different!)

Talk about a blast from the past.

This season of The Voice Australia includes a slew of "all-star" contestants finding their way back into the spotlight after competing on previous seasons of The Voice and other singing competitions.

Among the 2019 hopefuls: Australian Idol finalist Lee Harding and Australia's Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen.

Best known for his eyeliner, mohawk and hit single "Wasabi", Lee is now 35 and eager to return to the solo music scene after a 12-year hiatus.

"[Idol is] part of who I was as a young person, but it's not me anymore. It's part of my life, and I will never shy away from that," Lee, who finished third on Idol in 2005, told the Sydney Morning Herald. "But coming back this time, I've been writing my own things, and I'm in a better place for it.