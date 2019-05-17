Halle Berry Reveals Her Worst Movie to Avoid Eating Beetle Nachos

Halle Berry may be one of the most famous actresses in the world but she's had her share of movie flops, and James Corden won't let her forget it.

On Thursday, the Oscar-winning actress, who stars together with Keanu Reeves in the new film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, played the ultimate "food" game, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The rules are, you either answer a potentially embarrassing question, or eat or drink something disgusting.

Berry was asked was if she ever realized a movie was going to be bad while filming it, and when she made this realization. The actress did indeed answer the question, avoiding having to taste beetle nachos.

"Which one? There's so many?" she joked, before saying, "I'm sorry, everybody who worked on this movie. I kind of knew that a movie I did called...The Rich Man's Wife was not going—I'm sorry, Amy Holden, she was the director, and I'm not trying to bash my female directors, I'm not—but I kind knew it wasn't going to be the greatest cinematic experience for the people."

The 1996 thriller grossed just $8.5 million and received mostly negative reviews. More of Berry's movie flops include Catwoman and Dark Tide.

"You go into these movies always with the best intention. nobody wants to make a bad movie," she said on The Late Late Show With James Corden. "We think everything is a good idea at the time, we say, 'yes.' And then sometimes you get on the set and you realize, 'What was I, high, when I agreed to do this? Was I smoking crack?'"