MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

The nominations for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here!

MTV revealed this year's contenders on Tuesday—and fans definitely recognized a few familiar titles.

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and RBG received the most nominations with four nods each. The HBO hit snagged a spot in the Best Show category for the third year in a row. What's more, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams scored nominations for their performances. The Daenerys Targaryen star received a nomination for Best Performance in a Show for her role, and the Arya Stark character was nominated in the Best Hero and Best Fight categories.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame landed nominations in the Best Movie category, as well as in the Best Fight category for Captain America's face-off against Thanos. In addition, Robert Downey Jr.. received a nomination in the Best Hero category for his portrayal of Iron Man, and Josh Brolin received a nod in the Best Villain category for his role as Thanos.

As for RBG, the film about Ruth Bader Ginsburg scored nominations in the Best Documentary and Best Fight categories. It was also named a contender for Most Meme-able Moment and Real-Life Hero—two of the award show's new categories.

Still, all three of these hits face some tough competition. To see all of the nominees, check out the list below.