MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: The Complete List of Nominations

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 14, 2019 12:00 PM

Avengers Endgame, Game of Thrones

Disney/HBO

The nominations for the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards are finally here! 

MTV revealed this year's contenders on Tuesday—and fans definitely recognized a few familiar titles.

Game of Thrones, Avengers: Endgame and RBG received the most nominations with four nods each. The HBO hit snagged a spot in the Best Show category for the third year in a row. What's more, Emilia Clarke and Maisie Williams scored nominations for their performances. The Daenerys Targaryen star received a nomination for Best Performance in a Show for her role, and the Arya Stark character was nominated in the Best Hero and Best Fight categories.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame landed nominations in the Best Movie category, as well as in the Best Fight category for Captain America's face-off against Thanos. In addition, Robert Downey Jr.. received a nomination in the Best Hero category for his portrayal of Iron Man, and Josh Brolin received a nod in the Best Villain category for his role as Thanos.

As for RBG, the film about Ruth Bader Ginsburg scored nominations in the Best Documentary and Best Fight categories. It was also named a contender for Most Meme-able Moment and Real-Life Hero—two of the award show's new categories.

Still, all three of these hits face some tough competition. To see all of the nominees, check out the list below.

Watch

Game of Thrones Stars Reflect on Their Now-Iconic Characters

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Us

 

BEST SHOW

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt's Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us 

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

 

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid's Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

 

BEST HERO

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

RBG CNN Documentary, Ruth Bader Ginsberg

CNN

BEST VILLAIN

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid's Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong'o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

 

BEST KISS

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

 

REALITY ROYALTY

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

 

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt's Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

 

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Marvel / Walt Disney Studios

 

BEST FIGHT

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

 

BEST REAL-LIFE HERO

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

 

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

 

BEST DOCUMENTARY

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

 

BEST HOST

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul's Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

 

MOST MEME-ABLE MOMENT

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J's Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul's Drag Race – Asia O'Hara's butterfly finale fail 

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence 

Zachary Levi will host the big event from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Fans can catch all of the action Monday, June 17 starting at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

