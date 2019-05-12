Kylie Jenner, Michelle Obama and Other Stars Share Heartwarming Family Photos on Mother's Day 2019

Kylie Jenner, Michelle Obama, Serena Williams and other celebrities took to Instagram on Sunday to share sweet family photos and messages for Mother's Day 2019.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a photo of her and partner Travis Scott's 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster posing at a photo shoot.

"The best thing I've ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay," she wrote.

Her mother Kris Jenner also paid tribute to her mom, her daughters, and their kids—and she now has 10 grandchildren, as daughter Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye Westwelcomed their fourth child and second son via surrogate a few days ago. Not pictured: Kendall Jenner, her only daughter who is not a mom.

"Love you too mom!" she commented.

Also on Sunday, Khloe Kardashian also shared a sweet photo with daughter True Thompson, who recently turned 1. This marks her second Mother's Day and first as a single mom.

The former First Lady of the United States shared a photo of her and former President Barack Obama's daughter Malia and Sasha, and her own mother, Marian Shields Robinson.

"Growing up, every time I'd come home from school with a story to share, my mother was there with a snack and a listening ear to hear about what was on my mind," she wrote. "When I came home with a tale about my disastrous second-grade classroom, she marched into the school to figure out what was going on. And as I grew older, including up through my years as First Lady, she was always there for me as a guiding light through whatever fog was clouding my path. She's always listened more than she lectured; observed more than she demonstrated. In doing so, she allowed me to think for myself and develop my own voice."

"From an early age, she saw that I had a flame inside me, and she never tempered it," she continued. "She made sure that I could keep it lit. Mom, thank you for kindling that fire within me, and for your example as a mother and a grandmother to our girls. We would never be who we are today without you. #HappyMothersDay, Mom. Love you. ❤️"

Serena shared a pic of her and husband Alexis Ohanian and their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. The three are sitting in bed with a Moana blanket, a Curious George doll and a laptop with a pink patterned cover bearing the letter "S" and the words "black girls code."

See more photos celebrities posted on Mother's Day 2019.

