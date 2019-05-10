Why Will Smith Felt "Trapped" After Turning 50

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., May. 10, 2019 9:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Will Smith, Graham Norton Show

PA Images on behalf of So TV

When he turned 50, Will Smith felt "trapped by being Will Smith," so he sprang into action. Literally.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom actor-turned-movie star, who plays Genie in Disney's upcoming live-action reboot of Aladdin, celebrated his birthday in September and in February, he launched a Facebook Watch series called Will Smith's Bucket List. The show sees him do things like attempt stand-up comedy onstage, drive a race car, swim with sharks and practice Bollywood dancing.

"I'd turned 50 and I'd created this wonderful life and this wonderful career, but I felt trapped by being Will Smith," he said on an episode of The Graham Norton Show, which airs in the U.K. on Friday. "I have kids so I can't do that, or I'm famous so I can't say that, or people look at me so I can't behave like that. So part of the bucket list was to give myself the freedom to do all of the things that I had put in my mind that I couldn't do. I'm now being adventurous, and I've always wanted to be that."

Photos

Will Smith's Craziest Looks on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Smith said a "huge part" of his childhood had been "marked by fear," adding, "You can generate great things, you can succeed and win, but you can never really be happy if you're scared."

Aladdin is set for release on May 24.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Will Smith , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Saint West, Chicago West, Instagram

19 Times Saint West Proved He Was the Best Big Brother

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Renewed Through Season 17 With More Station 19 Crossover

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

He's Here! Inside Kim Kardashian's Journey to Baby No. 4

The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown

The Bachelorette Sneak Peek: Hannah Brown Reveals "I Can See My Husband in This Room"

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Baby No. 4 Via Surrogate

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Will 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Stars Nicole and Azan Ever Get Married?

E! People's Choice Awards

The 2019 E! People's Choice Awards Are Set to Air on November 10, So Mark Your Calendars!

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.