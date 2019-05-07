Batwoman, Musical Riverdale Spinoff, and Nancy Drew Are All Officially Happening at The CW

Some serious, serious girl power is heading to The CW.

The network just announced that it has officially picked up Batwoman, Katy Keene, and Nancy Drew for next season, giving us some suitably female replacements for the woman-fronted shows it's losing with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Jane the Virgin, and iZombie.

Batwoman is a spinoff of the Arrowverse, and we met Ruby Rose's version of the character during last year's Arrow/Flash/Supergirl crossover.

"Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (star Ruby Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence. But don't call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope."

Caroline Dries, who oversaw the Batwoman crossover scenes, will EP.