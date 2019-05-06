Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Met Gala Looks Are Unforgettable

It's safe to say we're a sucker for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's 2019 Met Gala arrival.

The newlyweds sashayed along the red carpet (or should we say pink carpet!) as the blinding cameras captured their every move—but can you blame them? Naturally, the two brought their fashion A-game as they wore over-the-top ensembles for the star-studded event. Since they're both Met Ball committee members this year, it makes sense they would want to go above and beyond with their looks.

Following the star-studded event's theme, which is "Camp: Notes on Fashion," the two lovebirds put their own spin on things with their looks from Dior.

For the 36-year-old Isn't It Romantic actress, she played up the theme with her colorful dress and train along with her big, bold hairstyle that included a crown on top. As for the 26-year-old Jonas Brothers singer, he took his style game up a notch with a classic white suit and Chopard cuff earrings.