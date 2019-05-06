Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Baby Has a Great Cousin in Princess Charlotte: See Her Cutest Photos

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 6, 2019 12:00 PM
The royal baby fever is real, y'all.
Now that the hoopla surrounding the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's firstborn child has somewhat settled, we thought it necessary to remind fans of the British royal family what great company their son will find himself in as he grows up. Case in point: Princess Charlotte!
The only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton, little Charlotte has found her place in the hearts of royal watchers around the world. It's hard to believe all the time that has passed since the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed baby No. 2 on May 2, 2015, almost four years to the day that Meghan gave birth to her own bundle of joy!
Bearing a strong resemblance to her beloved great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, little "Lottie" (as the royal family affectionately calls her) is bound to be the best role model for her youngest cousin.
See photos of Princess Charlotte through the years by scrolling through our gallery above!
Chris Jackson / Clarence House via Getty Images
