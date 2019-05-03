Shawn Mendes Reveals Who Would Win In a Fight Between Him and Justin Bieber

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back from a brawl with Justin Bieber. Well, except for his inability to actually take down his pal.

"I think I'm bigger and I weigh more," the "If I Can't Have You" singer teased this morning on the Elvis Duran Show when asked which pop star would win in a fight. "I think he has another type of level that he can click into that I don't have. I don't possess the switch that he does."

In early April, the superstars had jokingly butt heads after Mendes shared The Observer Magazine's new cover hailing him the "Prince of Pop." The news didn't go over so well with Bieber, who had earned the same title back in 2015 from Hero.

