Billboard Music Awards 2019: Find Out Where Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas and More Will Sit During the Show

Let's be real: At an event—or, yes, an award show—who are you sitting next to can make or break how much fun you have.

Next to a sleepy partygoer? It's going to be a snooze. Lucked out and are next to Chrissy Teigen? Yes, you're in for a great time. So what's in store for the A-list guests at tonight's Billboard Music Awards? Well, we're giving you a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at not only where your favorite celebs—including Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas, BTS and more—will be, but also who they'll be next to.

And from the looks of it, we're in for a wild night!