Stagecoach 2019 Celebrity Sightings: See Hollywood Take Over the Country Music Festival

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for JustFab.com
by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Apr. 26, 2019 4:07 PM
Hollywood is officially going country this weekend!
In case you couldn't already guess, Stagecoach 2019 is officially here and more than a few familiar faces are headed to the California desert to experience one of country music's biggest festivals.
Lucky attendees will be able to experience performances from Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt, Jason Aldean and many more talented artists.
And in between all the dancing and singing, your favorite stars will be able to attend VIP events and show off their country style all over on social media.
In years past, everyone from Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to Nick Jonas and brother Joe Jonas have traveled to the desert and enjoyed an unforgettable weekend. And as pop culture fans know, Bachelor Nation loves to partake in the festival festivities.
But don't take our word for it!
We've scoured the desert and found plenty of celebrities putting their cowboy boots on for a weekend of country music. Take a look at all of the star sightings in our gallery below.
Before performing on Night 2, the country music singer announces the October launch of her new boots collection she designed with JustFab. "These boots are a sneak preview of what's to come!!!" she teased on Instagram.
"Felt cute but there's a lot of sweat in a lot of places rn might delete l8r," Brandi joked on Instagram after attending JustFab's Boots & Brunch event with Jessie James Decker and Nikki Ferrell.
It's beginning to look a lot like a country music festival in Indio, Calif.
Instagam
"Hittin #stagecoach2019 with a case of #SantoMezquila with my boy @hunterfieri," the Food Network star shared on Instagram. "#realdeal #smokehouse #unicorn."
"Play somethin country," the Bachelor in Paradise star shared on Instagram when revealing her PrettyLittleThing look for Day 1.
Party at the Avalon Hotel! The Bachelor in Paradise star attends Boots & Brunch by Jessie James Decker and JustFab on Day 1.
"Let's see what this stagecoach thing is all about," The Bachelorette star wrote on Instagram in his country best. "#itsveryhot #amidoingthisright #ithinkifitin #itsdusty #stagecoach #yeeyee."
"K&J take on Stagecoach! Any predictions?" the Siesta Key stars asked on Instagram.
Keep checking in to see who shows up in the desert!
