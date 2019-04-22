Avengers: Endgame World Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Check out all the photo highlights from the Avengers: Endgame premiere below:
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brie Larson
Shut. It. Down. The actress turns heads in a lavender gown and Thanos-inspired jewelry by Irene Neuwirth.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Tessa Thompson
Valkyrie stuns in a floor-length black dress with cutouts.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus
This A-list couple (and Miley's new hairstyle) bangs! But as for the pop singer's Old Hollywood style gown, fashion credits go to YSL.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Danai Gurira
The Black Panther star exudes elegance in a hot pink strapless gown on the carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Mark Ruffalo
Hulk looks hunky in a burgundy suit with a black tie.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger
The duo make their official red carpet debut as husband and wife-to-be.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Cobie Smulders
The Maria Hill actress looks red hot in her strapless red dress with matching shoes at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson
Black Widow trades her leather catsuit for a shimmering mini-dress and strappy heels.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Chris Evans
Captain America serves up a serious cool factor in custom Salvatore Ferragamo.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen
The Scarlet Witch goes glam for the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Elsa Pataky & Chris Hemsworth
Date night done right! Thor brings his leading lady to the highly-anticipated Marvel event.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper
The voice of Rocket Racoon flies solo at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Gwyneth Paltrow
The actress puts a chic spin on the LBD in an ensemble by Goop's G. Label.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter
The couple steps out for a night to remember.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Thor's very own Jane Foster makes a surprise appearance alongside the rest of her Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Letitia Wright
Stunning in silver! The Black Panther star makes a bold style statement and we're here for it.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jeremy Renner
The actor opts for a classic navy and blue tuxedo.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey
Iron Man has arrived!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Vin Diesel
He's Groot! The actor brings his Guardians of the Galaxy character to life.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Linda Cardellini
Linda Cardellini looks like a real life superhero in her two-tone dress at the Avengers: Endgame premiere.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Luciana Barroso & Matt Damon
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso have date night at the star-studded movie premiere.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kathryn Boyd & Josh Brolin
The actor is supported by his longtime love on the red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Evangeline Lilly
Lady in red!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Paul Rudd
Ant-Man looks anything but small on the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Pom Klementieff
The actress, who plays Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy, showcases her classically French style.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Karen Gillan
Nebula channels her inner super hero for the red carpet premiere.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
Anthony Mackie
Falcon flashes a huge smile in his grey three-piece suit and purple shirt and tie at the premiere.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
Chris Hardwich & Lydia Hearst
Chris Hardwick and The Haunting of Sharon Tate actress bring pops of patterns to the Avengers: Endgame red carpet.
Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26.
