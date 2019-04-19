Pete Davidson Jokes He's "Lonely" and Opens Up About Living With His Mom

To be fair, he's a part owner of their house; he helped his mother buy the almost $1.3 million Staten Island, NY property in 2017, two years after he made his debut on NBC's Saturday Night Live. And he did live away from home for a while—in fact last year, he shacked up with then-fiancée Ariana Grande in a massive $16 million apartment she acquired in Manhattan. The two broke up in October and he announced on SNL's Weekend Update, "I had to move back in with my mom."

"So, I live with my mom. Well, we bought a house together but nobody believes that," he said. "So I live with my mom, kinda, so I have like, a basement that's, uh, mine. But that's like an apartment, so I live underneath her. So like, I'm getting like, a little arcade setup down there, try to make it, try to make it a little mine."