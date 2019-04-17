Adam Levine Lists $47.5 Million Mansion: Go Inside the "Spectacular" Property

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Apr. 17, 2019 4:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Adam Levine, Real Estate, Home

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock; Westside Estate Agency

This house will be loved by a brand-new owner very soon.

E! News can confirm Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have put their Beverly Hills property up on the market for an impressive $47.5 million.

And guess what? The couple bought the property more than a year ago for $35.5 million. In other words, these two are about to make an impressive profit.

Kurt Rappaport of the Westside Estate Agency is the listing agent for the house that includes five bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and is more than 10,000 square feet.

According to the listing on Zillow, this property is one of the "most spectacular homes in Beverly Hills, the perfect blend of Old Hollywood completely updated and remodeled with 2019 state-of-the-art amenities."

Photos

Celebrity Mega Mansions

A chef's kitchen, screening room, gym and guest house make up just some of the space.

As for the backyard, an owner can enjoy a swimmer's pool, tennis court, putting green and outdoor kitchen/pizza oven for those who love entertaining.

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine, Victorias Secret Fashion Show 2018

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Back in January 2019, E! News learned that Adam and Behati bought Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's estate for a cool $24 million.

The cost came at a huge discount in comparison to the original asking price of $45 million dollars.

Ben and Jennifer stopped living in the residence not long after they announced their separation, but continue to live in the Pacific Palisades community.

Adam continues to find huge success as one of The Voice coaches. He's also making new music with Maroon 5 and working on his fashion line for Kmart.

As for Behati, she remains one of the most successful models in the world. A true power couple just giving us #CoupleGoals.  

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Adam Levine , Behati Prinsloo , Real Estate , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Home

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

Watch Meghan Markle Advocate for Gender Equality in Never-Before-Seen Video

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Solves the Mystery Surrounding Her and Kanye West's Bathroom Sinks

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

All the Hidden Easter Eggs Taylor Swift Has Been Sharing About Her New Music

Abby Lee Miller, Dance Moms

Abby Lee Miller Reveals Spinal Surgery Scar in Harrowing Message About Her Cancer Journey

Beyonce, Hold Up, Lemonade

Beyoncé Is Finally Releasing Lemonade’s Audio Across All Platforms, So Get in Formation

Louis Tomlinson Breaks His Silence 1 Month After Sister's Death

"Shahs of Sunset" Star Mercedes "MJ" Javid Gives Birth

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.