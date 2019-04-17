Lori Loughlin's Daughter Isabella Deletes Instagram Account Amid College Admissions Scandal

Isabella Giannulli has said goodbye to Instagram.

Amid the ongoing college admissions scandal her famous family is embroiled in, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's firstborn daughter, 20-year-old Bella, is no longer on the social media platform. While her account is unavailable, according to an error page currently on Instagram, it's unclear when it was taken down.

Meanwhile, her actress mom has not been on social media since the scandal broke, deleting both her Instagram and Twitter accounts after the news of her charges emerged.

As for younger sister and fellow University of Southern California student Olivia Jade, the YouTube star's Instagram account remains live, though it has not been updated since late February.