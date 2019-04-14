BTS to Perform With Halsey at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 14, 2019 7:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
BTS, SNL, Saturday Night Live

NBC

Get ready, BTS fans, because the group is will be back at the Billboard Music Awards!

It was announced on NBC's Saturday Night Live, which featured the K-Pop group as the musical guest, that they and Halsey will perform their new single "Boy With Luv" for the first time at the annual award show next month.

BTS, made up of JinRM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, had performed their single "Fake Love" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, marking the first time they had performed that song on television.

"@BTS_twt + @halsey WORLD TV PREMIERE PERFORMANCE," read a tweet from the Billboard Music Awards' account. "It's happening."

Read

How BTS Became the K-Pop Band That Took Over the World

The band is nominated for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They have won the latter honor for the past two years.

Other performers include Kelly Clarkson—who is also hosting the ceremony, Lauren Daigle, Khalid, Panic! At The Disco and Sam Smith and Normani, plus a special performance by 2019 ICON Award recipient Mariah Carey.

On SNL, BTS performed "Boy With Luv" without Halsey.

They also performed their track "Mic Drop."

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ BTS , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Halsey , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 Coachella

Kacey Musgraves' Coachella Crowd Fails at Simple Call-and-Response

Taylor Swift, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Taylor Swift to Release New Music Soon? Singer Teases Countdown Clock and April Date

Cardi B, Selena Gomez, 2019 Coachella

Selena Gomez Makes Comeback at Coachella With Surprise Performance With Cardi B

J Balvin, Bad Bunny

How Latin Artists Are Making a Major Splash at the 2019 Coachella Festival

BTS, 2019 Grammys

How BTS Became the K-Pop Band That Took Over the World

Jaden Smith

Willow Smith Performs Aerial Stunt During Brother Jaden's Coachella Set

Why Katy Perry Used to "Shy Away" From Role Model Label

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.