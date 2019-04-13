John Legend Fulfills His Goal of Becoming a "DILF of Disneyland" While Celebrating Luna's Birthday

Instagram
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their two kids Luna Stephens and Miles Stephens have a lot to celebrate this weekend.
For starters, Luna turns 3 on Sunday and the family is celebrating her big day with a weekend getaway to the Happiest Place on Earth: Disneyland. On Friday, Legend posted a picture of Luna on his shoulder with Teigen smiling behind them. As it turns out, the parents were harboring a bit of a secret from their oldest kid.
"Luna had a Disneyland birthday today!" the "All Of Me" singer wrote.
He added in parentheses, "As far as she knows, her birthday is today. Don't tell her it's sunday please. Daddy has to work on Sunday. Thank you." Fellow celebrities including Jessica Alba and Brooklyn Decker sent their well wishes to the birthday girl.
However, it turns out that Legend seemed to have some ulterior motives during their stroll through Main Street, Frontier Land, Tomorrow Land and so on.
Despite having already won an EGOT, Legend had one victory out of his grasp until today: officially being a "DILF of Disneyland."
The 40-year-old singer uploaded a few more photos of himself with Luna while meandering the theme park.
In one picture, Legend holds Luna on his shoulder while his friend Mike Rosenthal holds Miles. "@mrmikerosenthal and I are submitting this to @dilfs_of_disneyland," he captioned it.
That perhaps had yet to do the trick for the Instagram account, so he shared another one of himself looking extra suave in sunglasses while pushing Luna in a stroller.
"This is my last, desperate attempt," he wrote. "Your move, @dilfs_of_disneyland."
Legend ended up victorious because he was finally featured on Dilfs of Disneyland's Instagram account. "John, how could we even make you wait this long... you are the definition of #strollermeat," they wrote.
Joshua Sudock/Disney/South Beach Photo/REX/Shutterstock
Other than this accomplishment, the family seemed to have a totally festive and celebratory weekend at Disneyland. At one point, they met and hung out with Aurora, the princess from Sleeping Beauty. Teigen also shared a video of Luna looking stylish and ready to hit the pool in a black and white bathing suit and large pink sunglasses.
