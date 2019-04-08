Read Justin Bieber's Romantic Love Poem to "Soulmate" Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is showing just how much he loves his wife, Hailey Bieber.

In a romantic gesture, the 25-year-old superstar singer took to Instagram on Monday to post a romantic poem for the 22-year-old model. Writing directly to Hailey, Justin said he just wanted to "publicly honor" her today and wished her luck at her shoot.

"Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips," Justin began his message, which he shared alongside a picture of Hailey from a Maxim photo shoot. "Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think of you, gods greatest creation."