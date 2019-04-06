Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise College Bar Concert

All hail Lady Stark!

Sophie Turner was the biggest cheerleader for the Jonas Brothers as they performed a surprise show at popular Penn State college bar Champs Downtown in State College, PA on Friday. The Game of Thrones actress, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, posted on her Instagram page a video of her standing onstage and waving a flag.

But it was Turner herself who in fact stole the show, as the crowd cheered and chanted, "Lady Stark" repeatedly.

"My Lady Stark ❤️❤️," Joe commented.

Excitement for her show Game of Thrones is particularly high these days as the HBO show's eighth and final season is set to premiere next weekend.

Nick Jonas was joined at the concert by wife Priyanka Chopra, while Danielle Jonas accompanied husband Kevin Jonas.