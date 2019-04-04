Growing Up Game of Thrones: How the Cast Has Changed Since Season 1

Speaking of romantic couples, Kit Harington , who plays Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, last year married Rose Leslie , who played his character's first onscreen love interest. The two were all smiles at the Game of Thrones season eight premiere in New York on Wednesday.

The cast and characters have certainly come a long way since the HBO fantasy series' 2011 debut. Original stars Sophie Turner , 23, who plays Sansa Stark, and Maisie Williams , who plays her warrior sister Arya Stark, 21, were just teenagers when the first season aired. The two have grown to become beautiful young women, Turner is now also an X-Men movie star, and she is also set to join House Jonas; she and Joe Jonas got engaged in 2017 .

Well, winter has arrived on Game of Thrones, and the characters are set for an epic showdown on the upcoming eighth and final season.

Can you believe it's been eight years since we first learned winter is coming?

See photos of the Game of Thrones cast and characters in their first season and see how much they've changed.

HBO Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark My oh my has Sansa Stark changed. Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones character has grown into her own.

HBO Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen All hail the queen! Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen has been through her fair share of fire (literally) and emerged intent on reigning over the Seven Kingdoms.

HBO Maisie Williams as Arya Stark Has anybody changed more than Maisie Williams' Arya Stark? Aside from the growing up thing, Arya Stark has come into her own, rebounding from blindness and becoming one badass woman.

HBO Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister Wigs come and go, but Lena Headey's Cersei Lannister remains deadly and cunning.

HBO Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister He's down a hand and been through quite a number of experiences, but Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's Jaime Lannister is still around and kicking in season eight of Game of Thrones.

HBO Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister Beards make the man, according to some, and Peter Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister listened. A few scars over the eight seasons never hurt anybody.

HBO Kit Harington as Jon Snow Kit Harington's Jon Snow embraced the man-bun after his brush with death. Well, it was more than a brush with death, he actually died. Now he's alive and well, reunited with his sisters and in a relationship and alliance with Daenerys Targaryen.

HBO Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth Gwendoline Christie burst onto the scene as Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones season two. She has a long history with Jaime Lannister, but is currently aligned with Sansa Stark.

HBO Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth Liam Cunningham's character first debuted in season two when he set sail with Melisandre. He was instrumental in bringing Jon Snow back to life in season six and is his confidant now in season seven.

HBO Aidan Gillen as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish Aidan Gillen made his debut on Game of Thrones in season one.

HBO Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei Nathalie Emmanuel joined Game of Thrones as Missandei in season three of the hit HBO drama. She was a slave interpreter before joining team Dany.

HBO John Bradley as Samwell Tarly John Bradley has been playing Samwell since the beginning of the series.

HBO Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy From Stark hostage in season one to team Dany in season eight, Alfie Allen's Theon Greyjoy has been put through quite a few ordeals during his time on Game of Thrones.

HBO Conleth Hill as Varys Conleth Hill's Varys has been around since the first season of Game of Thrones. The eunuch is now aligned with Daenerys Targaryen.

HBO Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark Isaac Hempstead Wright debuted as Bran Stark in the first season of the HBO fantasy hit drama. After appearing in seasons one-four, he sat season five out, only to return for season six and face the death of his companion, Hodor.

HBO Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane Kristofer Hivju popped up as Wildling Tormund Giantsbane in season three of Game of Thrones. He eventually aligns himself with Jon Snow.

HBO Carice van Houten as Melisandre The red hair color may change, but Carice van Houten as Melisandre stays the same year after year. Viewers owe a lot to her, she brought Jon Snow back to life and gave us that great meme moment when she took off her necklace and revealed her true form.

HBO Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont One of the few to survive from season one to the current season seven, Iain Glen's Jorah Mormont started as an exiled knight serving Daenerys Targaryen. By season six, he revealed to Dany he was stricken with greyscale and she instructs him to get better, she will need his counsel.

HBO Hannah Murray as Gilly Hannah Murray first showed up as Gilly in Game of Thrones season two and went on the run with Samwell in season three, finally reaching Oldtown in season six.

HBO Diana Rigg as Lady Olenna Tyrell Diana Rigg made her Game of Thrones debut as Lady Olenna Tyrell (or the Queen of Thorns) in season three. Eventually she joins team Dany after meeting with Ellaria Sand in Dorne. And tell Cersei...she wants her to know it was her.

HBO Jerome Flynn as Bronn Jerome Flynn debuted as Bronn in season one of Game of Thrones. He was instrumental in helping Jaime learn to fight with his left hand and returned to King's Landing with Jaime.

HBO; Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock Jason Momoa as Khal Drogo The actor who played Daenerys Targaryen's beloved barbarian husband in season one went on to become none other than Aquaman in the new DC movies. He also stars on the show Frontier. He and Emilia Clarke are friends and occasionally get together.

HBO; Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock Jack Gleeson as King Joffrey The actor who played the psychopathic teen monarch has not acted in recent years. He attended the Game of Thrones season eight premiere in New York and reunited with Sophie Turner, much to her fiancé Joe Jonas' mock horror.

HBO; Getty Images Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark The actress who played the Stark family matriarch has in recent years appeared on shows such as 24: Live Another Day, and The White Princess.

HBO; Getty Images Sean Bean as Nedd Stark The actor who played the Stark family patriarch has in recent years appeared on shows such as Legends, Wasted, The Frankenstein Chronicles, The Oath, Medici, and Curfew.

HBO; Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock Rose Leslie as Ygritte Ygritte was Jon Snow's first onscreen love. In 2018, the actress married Kit Harington, the actor who plays him. In recent years, she has appeared on shows such as Luther and The Good Fight.

HBO; Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell The actress has in recent years appeared on on shows like Penny Dreadful and recently portrayed a character in the Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance reboot series.

HBO; WireImage Pedrol Pascal as Oberyn Martell The actor played Javier Peña on Netflix's Narcos and also stars in Wonder Woman 1984 and the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian.

HBO; Getty Images Richard Madden as Robb Stark The actor who played the King of the North went on to star on the show Bodyguard on Netflix and also played the prince in Disney's live-action movie Cinderella.

HBO; Getty Images Harry Lloyd as Viserys Targaryen The actor who played Game of Thrones not-so-golden boy and evil brother of Daenerys Targaryen in season one went on to star on shows such as The Fear, Manhattan, Marcella, Hang Ups, Counterpart, and Legion.

HBO Rory McCann as The Hound Sandor Clegane, or The Hound, is one of the most dangerous men in Westeros. Rory McCann made his Game of Thrones debut in the first season and appeared through seasons two-four. He was left to die in season four, but surprise! He returned in season six.

HBO; Getty Images Tom Wlaschiha as Jaqen H'ghar Valar morghulis! The actor, whose character trained Arya Stark to become an assassin, has in recent years appeared on shows such as Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, plus Das Boot in his native Germany.

HBO Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion David Michael Scott originated the role of Beric Dondarrion in the first season of Game of Thrones, with Richard Dormer taking it over for season three.

HBO Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy What a difference a season makes! Pilou Asbæk made his Game of Thrones debut as Euron Greyjoy in season six.

HBO Indira Varma As Ellaria Sand Indira Varma made her Game of Thrones debut in season four. Ellaria Sand quickly (well, over a few seasons) became the ruler of Dorne and aligned herself with Daenerys Targaryen.

HBO Drogon They grow up so fast!