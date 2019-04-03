What Does This Is Us Season 4 Have Planned for Mandy Moore and Rebecca Pearson?

This Is Us finally went back to the future and revealed what was going on with "her." In the third season finale, titled "Her," viewers found out what happened to Mandy Moore 's Rebecca Pearson when Randall (Sterling K. Brown) finally went to see her.

"It's a lot to unpack," Moore said in conversation with executive producer Isaac Aptaker in the This Is Us after show.

The future scene confirmed Randall and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) were still together, Kevin (Justin Hartley) had kids, Kate's (Chrissy Metz) son Jack survived following his premature birth, and Nicky (Griffin Dunne) eventually returned to the lives of the Pearson.