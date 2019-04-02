Well we can all rest easy about one thing: Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) figured it out.

In order for Randall to keep his city council job and for Beth to chase her own dance dreams, Beth decided the family would move to Philadelphia and she would open her own dance studio, which clearly works out for her, but not well enough that the giant house we see her making coffee in in the future actually belongs to her and Randall.

After an episode that centered mostly on everybody being parents and reflecting on what a great parent Rebecca (Mandy Moore ) is, we learned exactly what's happening far into the future, and it's very, very sad. Rebecca, now very old, is suffering from Alzheimer's or dementia, and appears to be living in a hospital bed in Kevin's house, with Nicky sitting by her bed.