Lauren London Breaks Her Silence on Nipsey Hussle's Death

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 5:07 PM

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle

laurenlondon via Instagram

Lauren London is opening up for the first time since the sudden death of her longtime boyfriend and L.A. rap legend, Nipsey Hussle.

"I am completely lost," the 34-year-old actress expresses in her emotional statement on social media. "I've lost my best friend."

She continues her post, "My sanctuary. My protector. My soul.... I'm lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words."

Hussle and London began dating in 2013 after meeting on social media. In 2016, the couple welcomed their first child together, Kross Asghedom, who is now 2-years-old.

Kross is the second child for the two, who both have children from previous relationships.

Inside the Inspiring Life and Tragic Death of Nipsey Hussle

For those unfamiliar with the news, the Grammy-nominated rapper was shot and killed on Sunday, March 31. He was only 33-years-old.

Lauren London, Nipsey Hussle

Steve Granitz/WireImage

According to NBC News, the "Dedication" musician, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was shot outside of his L.A. store, The Marathon Clothing.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement on Twitter on Sunday evening that they are looking for a suspect.

"The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved," the LAPD wrote. "You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours."

Since the announcement of rapper's death, many celebs and fans alike have shared an overwhelming amount of support, love and condolences. RihannaDrakeJada Pinkett SmithCardi Band more have spoken out about Nipsey's sudden passing.

"This doesn't make any sense," the Fenty Beauty founder captioned her Instagram post. "My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle."

Jada Pinkett Smith also shared her condolences, writing, "Rest in Love Nipsey. I am an admirer of your wisdom which will now be part of your legacy. My heart bleeds for all those who love him. Stay strong @laurenlondon. He's an angel on your shoulder now.

Our thoughts go out to Hussle's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

