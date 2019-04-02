Kristen Bell Reveals the Biggest Thing She and Dax Shepard Will Always Disagree On

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known for keeping it real and not sugarcoating anything when it comes to their marriage, family and careers.

Bell chatted with E! News at a partnership luncheon with Lindt Chocolate and the Alliance of Moms, an organization that she calls "very near and dear to my heart," and opened up about her Easter traditions, her sweet tooth, her "hall pass" and more.

While the parents of Lincoln Shepard, 6, and Delta Shepard, 4, are known for sharing each other's idiosyncrasies and annoyances, there's one subject in particular that the two of them will never see eye-to-eye on. "100% Color," the Frozen star told E! News' Erin Lim. "If you go visit him on set and ask him this same question, I guarantee you he will say the exact same thing."

"We don't see the same colors," Bell explained. That may be because he is "for sure" color blind.

She elaborated, "We have never agreed on two things: teal or gunmetal grey."

Bell said that the color discrepancy "does not affect our marriage, though in the moment it seems like you very much need your partner to see the same color as you."