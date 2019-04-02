You'll Never Guess The Bachelor Star Who Almost Joined The Hills Reboot

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 12:02 PM
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
There's always a chance for new beginnings after The Bachelor.
Earlier today, MTV announced the premiere date for their upcoming series titled The Hills: New Beginnings.
Featuring Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Spencer Pratt and more, the reboot will feature plenty of familiar faces. At the same time, viewers will also be introduced to new cast members including Brandon Thomas Lee and Mischa Barton.
While the season appears to be wrapped and complete, one member of Bachelor Nation just revealed they were approached to possibly appear on the reboot. Any guesses as to who it could be?
It's none other than Vanessa Grimaldi.
"I get a message from, I don't remember what his name was, but I get a message from someone saying hey and to give them a call for a new—well I don't even think they used the word new—but a reality TV show that they would be interested in me being a part of the cast," Vanessa shared on iHeartRadio's Pratt Cast podcast. "I was ready to try something else other than a dating show. They said, ‘You know, we are rebooting The Hills,' and I said ‘oh interesting.'"
Vanessa continued, "They said that they are looking for new faces for The Hills and asked if I was still living in LA and if I was single and what my work was like. Basically, some background information on what I'm doing and where I'm living."
So what ended up happening? According to the former Bachelor star, she may not have appeared the most intrigued.
"I don't think I seemed that interested. When you did a reality show you already know the back end of what happens behind the scenes. At that point, I was single and I'm not dating anyone," she explained. "They were like, ‘You'd be the single girl coming on the show' and I was like, ‘I don't want to be the single girl coming on the show and starting s--t between people."
Today, Vanessa is focused on her No Better You charity. She also helps co-host another iHeartRadio podcast with Dean Unglert and Jared Haibon titled Help! I Suck at Dating.
