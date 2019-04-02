Zac Efron Will Give You Chills in New Ted Bundy Movie Trailer

Lily Collins confronts killer Zac Efron in the latest Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile preview.

The movie, set to be released on Netflix in May, is from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Collins), the longtime girlfriend of Ted Bundy (Efron). In the film, we'll see the evolution of the couple's relationship, including their first meeting in Seattle in 1969.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a new trailer for the chilling film, in which Collins' character confronts Efron, asking, "Ted, did you do it?"

Without a hint of emotion, he replies with a firm, "No."

The new trailer also previews more of the murder case and the charm of Bundy.