How Disney Is Turning Your Nostalgia Into Billions One Live-Action Remake at a Time

An abused elephant with oversized ears joyously takes flight.

A kitchen comes to life, each piece of hardware and furniture bursting into song.

A street urchin and a princess soar through the clouds on an enchanted rug.

A lion cub is foisted into the air, as all the jungle's creatures bow in deference.

For a generation of moviegoers, there's little doubt that each of those sentences conjures up some intense feelings as the moments described, each from a classic Disney animated film, begin to play back in their minds, perfectly recalled from memory. You can almost hear the songs now, can't you? The nostalgia, as they say, is real.

And that's something that Walt Disney Pictures—the live-action production subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios—has been banking on since Tim Burton's 2010 live-action adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. Since that film arrived in theaters to become the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time with a worldwide gross over over $1 billion—it's since been unseated in ranking and now hovers at the 34th-highest-grossing, not adjusted for inflation, highlighting just how strong the box office has been in the last decade—Disney has employed a strategy of mining its own beloved and deep bench of animated classics for live-action adaptations with bonkers budgets. Beginning with March 29 release of Dumbo, also helmed by Burton, 2019 alone will see the release of four live-action films that are either direct adaptations of classics or, in the case of October's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, a sequel to an earlier adaptation.