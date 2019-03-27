Inside Nina Dobrev's Sporty $5,000 Date Night With Grant Mellon

Nina Dobrev is taking her romance to the court.

On Tuesday night, The Vampire Diaries star joined boyfriend Grant Mellon inside Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Washington Wizards.

The couple, who has tried to keep their romance on the down-low, switched things up by sitting in the first few rows of the arena.

And according to Nina's Instagram Stories, front-row seats aren't exactly a deal.

While flashing her ticket on social media, the actress revealed her seat costs $2,450. Multiple that by two and we got a date night close to $5,000.