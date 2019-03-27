Inside Nina Dobrev's Sporty $5,000 Date Night With Grant Mellon

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 11:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nina Dobrev, Grant Mellon

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Nina Dobrev is taking her romance to the court.

On Tuesday night, The Vampire Diaries star joined boyfriend Grant Mellon inside Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Washington Wizards.

The couple, who has tried to keep their romance on the down-low, switched things up by sitting in the first few rows of the arena.

And according to Nina's Instagram Stories, front-row seats aren't exactly a deal.

While flashing her ticket on social media, the actress revealed her seat costs $2,450. Multiple that by two and we got a date night close to $5,000.

Photos

Sports Nuts: Famous Fans

Nina was spotted in a comfy sweater with black jeans and a Gucci hair accessory for her evening out. As for Grant, he kept things casual in a black long-sleeve shirt with matching pants.

Nina Dobrev

Instagram

Cameras also got a clear view of the pair's date night that included hot dogs, drinks and a few selfies. And for those wondering, the Lakers did end up winning big!

Back in February, E! News learned that Nina and Grant were dating. In fact, the screenwriter and director was spotted at Nina's 30th birthday party. According to a source, close friends totally approve of the relationship that has stayed off social media.

And for those keeping track, this isn't the first time Nina has enjoyed a date night at a basketball game. Fans may recall when Nina experienced a Lakers game with Ian Somerhalder back in 2010.

But as Southern California residents know, attending at least one Lakers game is a must-do event.

Besides, you never know who you'll see in the stands. David Arquette, Rihanna, Diplo, JoJo Siwa, Jon Stewart and Emmy Rossum are just some of the famous faces spotted at games in recent months supporting LeBron James and crew.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nina Dobrev , Sports , Basketball , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Will Smith, Trey Smith

Will Smith and Son Trey Bond Over Race Car Driving as They Nourish "New" Relationship

ESC: Sarah Jessica Parker, Sex and the City

Sex and the City Follow-Up TV Series in the Works

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett's Attorney Addresses His Dropped Charges and Future Plans

Simone Biles

Simone Biles Recalls Her Fears of Coming Forward About Larry Nassar Abuse

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian Praises "Wonderful Relationship" With Blac Chyna After Custody Agreement

The 100, Bob Morley

How the Cast of The 100 Reacted to Their Cool, Complicated New Planet

Southern Charm season 6

Southern Charm Season 6 Trailer Has New Cast Members, Puppies and Ashley Jacobs Providing Lots of Drama

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.