Inside Nina Dobrev's Relationship With New Boyfriend Grant Mellon

by Cydney Contreras & Spencer Lubitz | Fri., Feb. 8, 2019 2:52 PM

Nina Dobrev, Grant Mellon

Getty Images/Instagram

Nina Dobrev has a new man in her life!

The Vampire Diaries actress is dating screenwriter and director Grant Mellon, but is keeping things low-key between her and the hunk. A source tells E! News, "Even though the relationship is still hush-hush, Nina refers to Grant as her boyfriend among her inner circle of friends."

The insider says that in the short time that Nina's friends and Grant have spent together, like at her 30th birthday party, they have started to "really like Grant."

And Grant has even gotten her bestie's seal of approval! "The two have spent time as a couple with Nina's best friend Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich," the insider shares. 

While he is well-liked by all of Nina's friends, the Fam star is keen on keeping things private. The source says, "Nina and Grant have been intentionally keeping their relationship as low-key as possible."

It's early days, but the source shares that Nina is "really happy" with her new beau.

Before dating Grant, Nina was linked to Scream Queens star Glenn Powell for some time. Glenn was frequently Nina's date to big events like her birthday party and best friend Julianne's wedding in Idaho. 

However, after only months of dating, the pair drifted apart due to their demanding schedules. "There hasn't been an official 'split' but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart," a source previously shared with us. "Nina just wrapped on a project and is about to start another and her schedule has been a huge part of it. They haven't been spending much time together since the end of the summer."

But, in the words of Ariana Grande: "Thank U, Next."

