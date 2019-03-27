Cara Delevingne Downs Beetle Jello Shot to Avoid Naming the Biggest Celebrity to Hit on Her

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 7:31 AM

Cara Delevingne

Anyone up for some hot dog juice or a giant water scorpion?

Cara Delevingne, Kobe Bryant and James Corden downed these items and more during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" on Tuesday's episode of The Late Late Show

To play the game, players take turn asking each other juicy questions. If players refuse to answer a question, they're forced to eat a gross item of the other players' choosing. But if the players answer the questions, they avoid eating the morsel entirely. 

Delevingne downed a piece of cricket tapenade toast after she refused to rank the clothes of the following fashion brands: Chanel, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana.

"The texture is the best part," the model said as she chewed the item. "I felt something snap and juice came out of it."

She also guzzled down a beetle jello shot after she remained tight-lipped on the biggest celebrity to ever hit on her.

Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne and More Royal Rule-Breakers Share Photos From Princess Eugenie's Wedding

Still, the runway star got her revenge. She got the late-night host to consume hot dog juice after he refused to reveal whether he'd actually read Bryant's book. However, Corden couldn't stomach the juice and spit it out into a nearby bucket.

The basketball legend had to eat some tough items, too. The athlete ate a giant water scorpion after he refused to reveal the celebrity who he wished didn't have his phone number. 

"This is not going to get the best of me," he said, taking a second bite.

Watch the video to see them consume these food items.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

