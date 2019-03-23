Adele and Jennifer Lawrence Have a Wild Girls' Night Out at a Gay Bar

Hands up whoever wants to volunteer as tribute to be a third wheel on this. Everybody? OK.

Adele and BFF Jennifer Lawrence had themselves a wild and fun girls' night out on Friday. The 30-year-old Grammy and Oscar-winning singer and 28-year-old Oscar-winning actress hit up the gay bar Pieces in New York City, where they took part in some drinking games, hosted by drag performers.

"Jennifer, this isn't the Hunger Games!" joked one of them, Brita Filter, as seen in a video posted by the Daily Mail.

"I volunteer! I volunteer!" a patron shouted.

"If Jennifer wants to come and play, she's more than welcome," the performer said.

Adele joked that Jennifer is "f--king engaged," adding, "You're not even relevant to be here!"

The actress, who got engaged to Cooke Maroney earlier this year, retorted that her engagement has "nothing to do with my drinking abilities!"