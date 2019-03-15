Wasted Time, Tabloid Hysteria & a Parent's Worst Nightmare: The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann Unearths Terrifying Questions

With the 10th anniversary of Madeleine McCann's still unexplained disappearance re-rattling Britain in 2017, Chris Smith decided to dig in.

"Coming into this, I had no idea how many people's lives were affected by this story," Smith, who most recently directed the cultural catnip that was Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, told The Atlantic.

The result of two years of interviews, compiling archival footage, shooting reenactments and immersing himself in the media hysteria that ensued when 3-year-old Madeleine vanished on the evening of May 3, 2007, while her family was vacationing in Portugal unfolds starting Friday on Netflix in the eight-part docu-series The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

And like many a deep dive into a shocking event that has lodged itself in so many minds, and that in this case had no chance of resulting in a tidy conclusion, it doesn't arrive without controversy.