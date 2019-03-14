Chance the Rapper Reveals He and His Wife Are Expecting Baby No. 2 Days After Wedding

Chance the Rapper is going to be a daddy times two!

His wife Kirsten Corley is happily sharing the news that she and Chance are expecting their second child on Instagram. With the sea as the background, the newlywed poses in a yellow bikini with her hand delicately cradling her growing baby bump, with the caption: "Oh yeah, we're pregnant."

Chance has yet to share the good news with his fans on social media, but who can blame him when he is in the midst of a romantic honeymoon with his wife?

Over the weekend, the rapper wed his longtime girlfriend in a grand wedding at the Pelican Hill resort. Family and friends like Kanye Westand Kim Kardashiangathered to celebrate the newlyweds, who later jetted off to a seaside location for a romantic honeymoon.