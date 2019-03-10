Katherine Schwarzenegger Dishes on Farm Life With Chris Pratt

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 10, 2019 8:51 AM
Katherine Schwarzenegger loves the farm life with fiancé Chris Pratt.
The 29-year-old author, animal lover and daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver and the 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star often spend time on his farm on one of Washington State's San Juan islands, where he raises sheep, pigs and a Longhorn cow.
"We don't live there full time," Katherine told E! News on Saturday. "I've kind of grown up with a bunch of different animals, so it feels very comfortable and at home, and just a beautiful part of life."
In February, Chris posted on his Instagram page a photo of Katherine at his farm, cuddling a lamb.
Katherine made her comments on Saturday at the Los Angeles premiere of the IMAX documentary Superpower Dogs.
SPOT / BACKGRID
She is an ASPCA ambassador and longtime dog rescue advocate. Her 2017 children's book, Maverick and Me, was inspired by her own experience fostering and adopting dogs and is named after her pup.
"He's made such a huge difference in my life," she said about the dog. "He's taught me so much about unconditional love and patience and of course, the important of animal rescue and dog adoption, which I didn't really know much about before him. He's just taught me so much about life in general, and he been such a great joy in my life."
