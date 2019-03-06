Gina Rodriguez's Dating Stories From Her "Wild Phase" Will Shock You

Another year older and a little less bolder.

When it comes to Gina Rodriguez's life, the Hollywood actress has settled down with her dream man Joe LoCicero. In fact, they are currently engaged and planning their dream wedding.

But before she found the one, the Jane the Virgin star admitted that her twenties were a wilder time.

"I was told by my sister at a very young age, your twenties are all about dating. Don't get married in your twenties. Date everyone, date every gender, just date like crazy and enjoy yourself," Gina shared in a new interview with Elle. "It was definitely something that I paid attention to. Part of me is really happy I did that, but also happy that wild phase is done. Because I did...crazy things."

