by Jess Cohen | Tue., Aug. 7, 2018 2:50 PM
Gina Rodriguez has confirmed her engagement to Joe LoCicero!
Last week, the Jane the Virgin star hinted at the relationship update while celebrating her 34th birthday in Mexico with her beau of about two years. In social media posts, the Golden Globe winner could be seen wearing what appeared to be a new diamond ring, which sparked engagement speculation.
"Oh, I'm stuck with that man for life, he made that so," Rodriguez confirmed to E! News on Tuesday. As for how actor and model LoCicero proposed, Rodriguez told us that she's keeping that story to herself for as long as she possibly can.
"That I'm gonna keep to myself, that I don't think I'm gonna ever share that," Rodirguez said. "Because there's only so many things that you get to own when you become a public figure, because it's the blessing and the curse of it, you know?"
"The blessing is that you get to do what you love every day and you have so many incredible people supporting you," Rodriguez continued. "But then the little curse is that nothing's a secret anymore, you don't get to hold anything to yourself. So I'm gonna hold that one for as long as I can."
So has she started wedding planning? She told E! News she's "so far away" from that. Rodriguez laughed, "I'm like, maybe in-between this movie and that movie, maybe we can get married then?"
The actress spoke to E! News on behalf of Feeding America to raise awareness about "period poverty" and the fact that nearly one in five American girls either leave school or miss it entirely because they don't have access to menstruation products. Feeding America is committed to help end period poverty with a $15 million product donation this school year.
See what she had to say about her engagement and her partnership with Always in the video above!
