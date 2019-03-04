Jana Kramer Fires Back at Mommy Shamers Over Daughter's Temper Tantrum

Jana Kramer has had enough with the parenting "advice" from social media users.

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old singer and actress took to Instagram Story to post a video of her 3-year-old daughter Jolie having a temper tantrum at the dinner table. After sharing the video, Jana received some critical comments on her Instagram page.

In one comment, a social media user suggested that Jolie's "fits" may come from "jealously" or "missing her mommy" while Jana's taking care of her and Mike Caussin's baby boy Jace.

"The whole week she was sick she got stuck w daddy so mommy could take care of Jace," the comment, which Jana posted to her Instagram Story, reads. "Maybe it's not the baby anymore syndrome."