Cardi B Channels Her Inner Cowgirl in Sexy Pink Outfit

Yeehaw!

Cardi B took a fashion turn to the Southwest over the weekend and channeled her inner cowgirl at her show in Houston. The Grammy-winning rapper was decked out in head-to-toe pink and blue cowgirl attire, including a bejeweled hat, bra, jacket, chaps and boots. It was quite a look and she rocked it.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist's night was monumental for reasons other than her unforgettable garb. Rodeo Houston, where she had her concert on Friday, tweeted that her show broke a capacity record. 75,580 fans attended the show.

Country singer Garth Brooks previously held the record, which he set just under a year ago on March 18, 2018. It was a close call, too. Cardi beat him by just three people. Three!

"FOR THE MADDIES that always find a excuse ! HOUSTON IT WAS AMAZING !! RECORD BREAKER," Cardi tweeted early Saturday morning.