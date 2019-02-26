90 Day Fiancé Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Reveals Her Boyfriend's Identity

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has a new man and she's not afraid to show him off!

Giving her fans A+ content on social media, the reality TV personality revealed the identity of her "bae" in a short but sweet video clip.

"For my followers who wanted to see bae's face here we go," she wrote in her snap with the red lips filter. Adding that fans could meet her and her beau at a popular Las Vegas club this weekend.

As of late, the 90 Day Fiancé star has been flaunting her new man on Instagram, although, Feb. 26 marks the first time she's shown his face.

"Because of you, I laugh a little harder, cry a little less, and smile a lot more," she captioned her social media snap two days ago.

Opening up to her 211 thousand followers even more, she posted a selife on the same day.